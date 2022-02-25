Warm days are coming, and Cameron Allcott is here to share how we can start prepping to brighten up our yard with some beautiful plants. He calls himself the Operational Overlord at Progressive Plants.

Now is the time to start planning. He says that the biggest mistake people make is not starting with a layout so that all your plants work together. He brought desert-type plants to show. These are great options for our Utah weather. Adding a variety of textures and colors makes your yard fun and beautiful. All of these plants are low maintenance and inexpensive.

Social media: @progressiveplants

Facebook: facebook.com/progressiveplants

Website: progressiveplants.com

Gardening Utah podcast on Apple podcast and Spotify- He is a frequent co-host with Jana Francis