Educating Utahns on domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and service providers from St. George, Logan, Intermountain Healthcare and the University of Utah Health have joined together for #StoptheViolenceUtah to educate the public about this serious issue. Safe Harbor Director of Development, Gladyris (Glady) Larsen, came by the show to announce the kick-off of the campaign with this year’s focus being prevention.

Safe Harbor’s campaign goal is to educate about the services available to people who suffer from domestic violence, raise awareness about this issue, encourage the community to get involved, honor survivors and rally support for local agencies through donations and volunteerism.

Domestic violence can take many forms – emotional abuse, financial control, technology abuse – it’s not just physical abuse. The providers Safe Harbor works with have expertise in all areas.

If you know someone in a DV situation, or if you are in one yourself, this is what you should do:

-Reach out to a local provider, this website has a list of providers and their services, or call the statewide link line at 1-800-897-LINK(5465).

-Very often the first step is what we call safety planning, which involves determining the level of risk and exploring resources available.

-Most important thing for anyone in an abusive situation is to know that you are not alone, and there are resources to assist. If you know someone who is experiencing abuse, let them know that you are there for them.

For ways you can get involved or donate, visit their website to learn more. Also, you can show your support for the cause by wearing purple, the color of domestic violence awareness, on Friday.

Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. there will be an event: Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence. Located at Station Park, 280 W Union Avenue, Farmington, Utah.

For more information and updates check out the Safe Harbor Instagram and the Stop the Violence Utah Instagram.