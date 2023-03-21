Urban social club Edison House has just opened in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City! It may be members only, but the goal is inclusivity.

We tour the three levels and various rooms that make up the stunning space. Every detail has been thought of, and it’s apparent everywhere you look. Each room boasts a unique vibe, from the restaurant, to the billiard room, to the lounge, to the karaoke room, to the speakeasy.

A fitness center, and a rooftop pool and bar complete the tour, but this only scratches the surface of Edison House offerings. Members can check the calendar of events and member programming to take advantage of performances, workshops, brunches, speakers, and more.

To learn more about the membership and application process, hop online https://edisonhouseslc.com/