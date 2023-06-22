SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Roses are red violets are blue, we had a blast hosting Stay Frosty on GTU! Julianna Alexander, the owner of Stay Frosty, showed us how to pipe a basic flower using buttercream frosting.

Stay Frosty is located in Orem, Utah, and offers single cupcakes as well as cupcake bouquets. To place an order head over to their website, and don’t forget to follow their Instagram to see some of their beautiful bouquet creations.

To see Julianna teach Surae how to pipe a basic flower and to learn more about her small business, check out our video replay!