Liz Pitts, CEO of Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and Shannon White, Events Chair for Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce shared the details of the 2023 Economic Summit. The event takes place on September 21st at the Co-Op Space, from 9 am-5:30 pm.

Tickets include a fabulous line up of speakers and panels, incredible networking, lunch, mocktails & hors d’ ouevres, coffee and an experience to learn more about the thriving queer business community in Utah.

Chamber members: $30 and Non members: $40

Accessible rate: $20 (students, seniors, disabilities, single parents, any economic barrier)

Utahlgbtqchamber.org