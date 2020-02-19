ECOLUXE Oscars “Must-Haves”

Our friend Los Angeles producer Debbie Durkin produces some of the hottest, behind-the-scenes parties during OSCARS WEEK.
Here are some of the notable names that attended her Celebrity Brunch EcoLuxeLounge in Beverly Hills, California.”
- Kendra Wilkinson (Kendra on Top)
- Gilles Marini & wife Carole (Sex and the City/Days of Our Lives)
- Porscha Coleman (HBO’s Ballers)
- Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom) & daughter Sophia
- Christian Isaiah (Showtime’s SHAMELESS)
Here’s what the Stars received in their ECOLUXE “Must-Haves” Celebrity Gift Bag honoring the 2020 OSCARS:
- Thieves Oil-Infused Cough Drops from Young Living: Retail Value: $26.97
- The triple-action formula of Thieves Cough Drops offers comfort by relieving coughs, soothing sore throats, and cooling nasal passages. Minty, spicy, and sweet without processed sugar, dyes, artificial flavors, or preservatives, these cough drops are made with naturally derived ingredients, including Young Living’s pure, therapeutic-grade essential oils and menthol from Peppermint. These tasty cough drops are easy to take anywhere you may need relief.
- Breathe Again Roll-On from Young Living: Retail Value: $34.87
- With a refreshing and rejuvenating aroma, Breathe Again™ Roll-On is the perfect companion for early mornings, long days, and tough workouts. This blend combines Peppermint, Myrtle, and Copaiba with four different types of Eucalyptus—including Eucalyptus Blue—to create a powerful, invigorating experience. Breathe Again includes ingredients that have the naturally occurring constituent eucalyptol and comes in a convenient roll-on applicator, so you can easily use it anytime, anywhere.
- The Trifecta of Health By Dr. Angie Sadeghi, MD and Dan Holtz with Matt Bennett
- Advancing mental and physical deterioration are not inevitable consequences of the aging process. By combining bioidentical hormone replacement therapy with a plant-based diet plan and sensible exercise programs, the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Centers’ Trifecta of Health protocols provides authentic viable answers to our most pressing health challenges. Should our life’s goal is to reach old age, or to actually enjoy it?
- In the Trifecta of Health, renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Angie Sadeghi and health expert Dan Holtz provide actionable, innovative guidance on diet, hormone rebalancing, and exercise to help us all turn back the hands of time and live healthier, more vital lives. From weight loss to reducing (or even eliminating) pharmaceutical dependency, from increasing overall strength and energy to combating our most feared diseases, lifestyle, nutritional and science-based insights in this book can make the difference between merely surviving and thriving as we grow old.
- Use PROMO CODE: “utah2020” for free shipping.
- Sun Gloves by Dr. Sheila Nazarian: Retail Value: $67.00
- Dr. Sheila Nazarian is a Beverly Hills celebrity plastic surgeon and fashionista often referred to as “The Model Surgeon”. She designed these gloves to protect the hands while getting gel manicures, driving, or doing outdoor activities because, let’s face it, our hands give away our age! But what is so awesome about these gloves is that they also look glorious. You can wear them on the black side or gold side for some glam and yes, they are reversible. The gloves are made with Italian fabric which is SPF50. $1 from each pair of gloves sold goes to the Charity “SAFE” which helps victims of physical or sexual abuse. This is a wonderful product that helps protect you and others. Celebs are wearing these gloves as a fashion statement and looking at Oscar’s red carpet, gloves are totally on-trend right now. Celebs wearing her gloves right now include Whitney Port, Alli Harvard, and Olga Loera!
- Glycolic Pads by Dr. Sheila Nazarian: Retail Value: $37.50
- Stars use them for even skin tone and glow all the time. Definitely an ECOLUXE “Must-Have” and best seller. They can be used daily after washing the face and there is a bit of unique spiciness to them!
- LABEL M USA: Diamond Dust (Retail Value: $36.00) & Cool Blonde Shampoos & Conditioner (Retail Value: $28.00)
- The official haircare product of the London Fashion Week – is an award-winning fashion-inspired hair product range developed by professional stylists.
- Diamond Dust is luxurious, hair perfecting ingredients including Diamond Dust particles, pearl dust, champagne, and white rose petal oil, delivers ultimate nourishment, transforming your hair’s condition, leaving it beautifully smooth, silky, yet weightless and with an intense radiance.
- Innovative color-toning violet formula with naturally intense purple-red pigments deliver the most natural-looking and long-lasting color-correction for brilliantly blonde hair. Formulated with Blueberries, Purple Sweet Potatoes and Purple Carrots, packed with magnified amounts of beta-carotene, lycopene, and lutein — Enhances depth and brilliance for fool-proof color maintenance Neutralizes unwanted brassiness formula utilizes botanical purple-red pigments to naturally invigorate blonde tones.
- Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You’ve Always Wanted by Celebrity hypnotherapist Kimberly Friedmutter: Retail Value: $26.00
- This best-selling book teaches readers SELF HYPNOTIC HACKS so you can quit bad habits, sleep better, lose weight, find lost objects, find great parking spaces and more! ZONING OUT is the new zoning in and in HOLLYWOOD, HYPNOSIS is the new meditation! It’s the HOT NEW, hip thing everyone is doing now! There’s even a section on how to beat DEPRESSION and how to energetically communicate with loved ones who have left us! Wow! MENTAL HEALTH is a big topic this year! Even Prince Harry and Meghan are on the bandwagon! Available at retailers NATIONWIDE, AMAZON, KINDLE and other online retailers.
This story contains sponsored content.