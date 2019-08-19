ECOLUXE “Must-Haves” for Back-To-School

We’re sending you back to school with the best of the best! Dr. Trevor Cates stopped by to show the Durkin Entertainment, ECOLUXE “back to school must-haves.” Be sure to check each product for the discount promo code!

Barefoot Eco Outfitters is authentic apparel with a heart for change who celebrates the great outdoors to inspire a sense of stewardship through eco-friendly products and practices. They work toward the preservation of our wild places and wildlife through donations, volunteering, partnerships, education and advocacy. For $ 5.00 off head to barefooteco.com and enter the promo code: BACKTOSCHOOL from now until September 30th.

LabelDaddy.com With Label Daddy Labels your kid’s items are easily identifiable. All parents know that kids stuff gets lost. Why not be proactive and help ensure that it does not? These labels are like an inexpensive insurance policy for all of your kids belongings. Plus, they save mom time looking for lost stuff and can be used on just about anything! From water bottles, clothes, shoes, lunchboxes, notebooks, pencils, markers and more. They have label sizes for all purposes. They are tough enough to withstand your washer, dryer, dishwasher and microwave without coming off! For 30% off your label, enter promo code: ABC4UTAH online at labeldaddy.com. This offer expires August 30th.

The Spa Dr. Daily Essentials skin care system: Looking for organic skin care? Now you can reveal your natural beauty with The Spa Dr. 4-step skin care system. According to the website, thespadr.com, the products are made from natural & organic ingredients and designed for ALL skin types, even sensitive ones. It’s important for kids to avoid toxins in skin care products while having clear healthy skin. Dr. Cates reminded us that establishing early face habits is key. Retail price is $199 and right now you can use the promo code: BackToSchool20 for 20% OFF for any skin care product or system at TheSpaDr.com

Blankets By Brian (BBB): BBB is the exclusive shop for The Original Minky (Faux Fur) Travel Blanket. Washable, hard to stain, lasts forever. “The Forever Blanket” features softness that’s indescribable, guaranteed to stay soft for years if you follow the BBB Washing Instructions (No heat. No fabric softener). You’ll want to take the BBB Travel Blanket with you wherever you go! It is so easy to use and can even be used as a pillow. For $35 off, enter the promo code SCHOOL at www.BlanketsByBrian.com

Chariot Travelware: This set is a flawless combination of fashion meets function made from vegan leather and polycarbonate It is designed in a vintage style and features 360 glide wheels, chic vegan leather trim, and a bonus TSA lock. The beauty case includes a vanity mirror with a convenient bag strap to attach to a suitcase and detachable shoulder strap. For $30 off use the promo code ABC4UTAH at luggagehunt.com

Debbie Durkin is the creator of behind-the-scenes, by-invite-only EcoLuxe Lounges produced during major award shows and film festivals that provide celebrities and media with hospitality and the best products & lifestyle services good for the Planet, the environment, the home, family, even the pets.

Durkin Entertainment is donating the remaining products used as part of this segment’s display table to the Prevent Child Abuse Utah.

You can follow Debbie on Instagram @producerdeb.

This segment includes sponsored content.