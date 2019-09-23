ECOLUXE ‘Must-Haves’ before 2020

Debbie Durkin produces one of the hottest behind the scenes celebrity parties in Beverly Hills California and in celebration of televisions biggest night, the Emmy’s, Good Things Utah is showcasing all the swag to get your hands on before the end of the year.

Check out these specialty products and great discounts:

Ettitide Sheets and Sleepwear

If you want to get the best sleep of your life, you’ve got to try Ettitude Sheets. They’re feathery soft and feature organic bamboo lyocell that regulates your temperature while sleeping, keeping you cool all night.

DEAL: Check them out at www.ettitude.com and use promo code: ECOLUXE for 15% off 1st order, valid through the end of 2019, 1 per customer.

Etana Beauty Face Mask

The Etana Beauty premium, custom face mask set has everything you need to maximize your at-home masking experience using Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay. This mask has been called the world’s most powerful facial – great for drawing out impurities, helping with acne and blemishes. Perfect for facials, acne, body wraps, hair masks, clay baths, foot soaks, skin detoxing and more!

DEAL: Check it out at bit.ly/etana15 and use promo code: 15OFFABC4 for 15%

ReGen De Peau, The Next Generation of Skin Care

ReGen De Peau The Next Generation of Skin Care is a skin solution for all skin types. ReGen skin care is natural, multicultural and complete in just one product. ReGeN greatly reduces wrinkles, aging, acne and inflammatory conditions of the Skin with a cooling, calming, spa like facial, in just one Jar!

DEAL: Check it out at www.OliRegen.com/Skin and us promo code: OLI10 for $10.00 off

Jill Joanne’s Organic Botanical Perfume

“Noel” is “holiday scent” in-a-bottle, a perfume made from pure botanicals and organic essential oils. Open it up and memories start flooding snow ball fights, skating at Rockefeller & being kissed under the missile toe. One sniff and Jack Frost is nibbling at your nose.

DEAL: Check it out at Jilljoanne.com and use promo code elves for 10% off

Mo Eyewear

What did the 2019 EMMY AWARD nominees wear on the Red Carpet? Mó Eyewear, the best-selling brand in Spain that reflects and highlights everyone’s unique personality. With 40 years of experience and 1000 new designs every year, everyone needs a mó.

DEAL: Check it out at http://occularium.com and use promo code moABC4UTAH for $25.00 off

Visit www.durkinentertainmentgroup.com for more information.

This story contains sponsored content