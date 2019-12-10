ECOLUXE Holiday Must-Haves: Save money on the best gifts this year

We are showcasing purposeful gifts for this Holiday Season with PROMO CODES that will save you MONEY, sent to us by our sustainable Producer friend, Debbie Durkin, in Los Angeles! Here are some of her picks that we love.

Super Duper Buddy

Everybody deserves a Buddy, it doesn’t matter your age.

The Super Duper Buddy brings joy and comfort to children when they need it the most, one buddy at a time. They make a positive social impact in the world through simple acts of kindness, while inspiring others to do the same.

ONE BUDDY PURCHASED = ONE BUDDY DONATED. For every Buddy purchased at SuperDuperBuddy.com, another Buddy is donated to a child in need, who is either sick, homeless or in foster care.

Due to high demand, Buddies purchased now will be delivered by December 31st.

PROMO CODE: “ABC4” for 20% OFF – Buy here.

Modere® CellProof Line

It is an advanced skin care solution that uses science-backed ingredients to deliver beautiful, visibly radiant skin every day.

This serum features patented BioCell Collagen® CG, a naturally co-existing matrix of hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides that are Bio-Optimized™ for maximum effectiveness. This award-winning Collagen/HA Matrix® Technology promotes hydration and reduces the appearance of fine lines and creases, leaving your lips looking firm and supple. The best feature of the Lip Complex is it is infused with a tripeptide blend to make your lips look noticeably plumper- instantly!

Modere will match every purchase of CellProof Lip Complex with a one-for-one donation to Vitamin Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing lifesaving vitamins to undernourished children and new mothers in over 70 countries worldwide. Each donation provides vital nutritional support to a needy child for one full year. You buy. They give. It’s that simple.

PROMO CODE: “LIPS” for 15% OFF the Lip Complex – Buy here.

Geomic Code

Geomic code is a self-discovery book perfect for everyone on your list this year! Ever wonder why you make the choices you make? Phil Canville, the discoverer of the Geomic Code, focused 50 years of research on how personal preferences for shapes, symbols and

colors can illuminate a new understanding of your unconscious choices. What is the Geomic Code? A system that identifies people’s unconscious choices by assessing their preferences for fundamental shapes, symbols and colors. to aid people in discovering their unique calling. Uncover the mystery behind your own unconscious choices and your own path!

PROMO CODE: “ECO2019” offer 25% OFF – Buy here.

J. Christopher Co. Original Spice Rubs

At J. Christopher Co.®, they strive to make their products balanced, focused and all with the finest ingredients available. They use all natural spices that are great tasting.

Their Hot Rub and The Rub® blends offer only 2% Salt, are Keto friendly with less than a half gram of Organic Turbinado sugar per serving , and can be used on almost any food! (see our recipes) This is truly one of the best new blends on the market!

PROMO CODE: “ABC4” offer 25% OFF – Buy here.

So Cupcake in Millcreek, Utah

So Cupcake started with a wish from Make-a-Wish Foundation, honoring Kevin & Natalie Jensen’s daughter Celina who lives with cerebral palsy. Celina was granted a wish to be a quest on the celebrated “Emeril” cooking show, a life changing trip that ignited the spark of So Cupcake.

Their delicious cupcakes are home-made, home-tested, and flavored with the finest natural ingredients. They have over 60 different cupcake flavors and offer catering for any of life’s special events (birthdays, weddings, baby/bridal showers, company parties, etc.)

PROMO CODE: “cupcake” for 20% OFF 1 dozen regular or 1 dozen mini cupcakes until January 31st – Buy here.

This story contains sponsored content.