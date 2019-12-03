ECOLUXE ‘Best Holiday Gifts’ Must-Haves

We are showcasing some great gifts for this holiday season with promo codes that will save you money, sent to us by our producer friend, Debbie Durkin, in Los Angeles! Debbie couldn’t attend today because she’s helping Santa gather gifts for all the nice people on his list which is huge this year.

Here are ECOLUXE’s “Best Holiday Gifts” must-haves:

BioVer-X K-Lab Luxury Collection

BioVer-X K-Lab Luxury Collection is a MUST-HAVE for the Holiday Season! Founded by 2 sisters-in-law, 1 a biochemist and the other specializes in natural ingredient skin care. Together, they combine science with nature in a way that is disrupting the skin care market based on our breakthrough BioVer-X patent-pending serum that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, acne scars and stretch marks as good as harsh lasers, injections and fillers.

The BioVer-X ingredient was discovered at the University of New Mexico through a decade of research. It is similar to resveratrol, an ingredient used in high-end cosmetics, but works 10X better. Our website is the only place to purchase our Patent-Pending BioVer-X Serum.

PROMO CODE: “holidaysale” for $50.00 OFF the BioVer-X K-Lab Luxury Collection. Visit kkskinproducts.com.

Ginja9 Holiday Gift Set and Chocolate Cup Packs

A Portuguese Tradition now available in the U.S. Ginja9. Ginja is a popular liqueur in Portugal that embraces history and divine taste. This sustainable and Artisan handmade process dates back to the Portuguese monks of the XVII century in which sour cherries, also known as ‘morello cherries’ are infused in alcohol for 12 months.

PROMO CODE: “ABC10” for 10% OFF at website – www.ginja9.com. Promo code is valid for these 2 products only.

J. Christopher Co. Original Spice Rubs

They’re the greatest tasting spices blends you’ll ever use! They strive to make their products balanced, focused and all with the finest ingredients available. They use all natural spices that are great tasting. The Hot Rub and The Rub® blends offer only 2% Salt, are Keto friendly with less than a half gram of Organic Turbinado sugar per serving, and can be used on almost any food!

PROMO CODE: “ABC4” for 25% OFF – Visit www.jchristopher.co

ReGen De Peau, The Gift That Keeps On Glowing

Created by Oli Scarlato, a scientific skin care research specialist by trade, and philanthropist to critical burn patients, her revolutionizing skin care technology, her cutting-edge, simplistic skin care products have a remarkable and clinically tested ability to resurface and renew the skin. Recent Research and Development breakthroughs include.

Manufacturing and producing the fastest enzymes, combined with the power of peptides, penetrating nutrients and minerals that go deeper than any other product known in skin care.

Finding ingredients and developing new products that are proven to optimize the energy of skin cell renewal evenly for laser skin care procedures. The cooling properties of this gel cream formula are enormous for pain relief and post procedure rapid healing.

PROMO CODE: “Oli25” for 25% OFF – Visit Oliregen.com/skin

Alchemy Leather Goods

Artisan fine leather bags handmade in California by Mom-of-Three Jenny Poyer from design, to sewing, to shipping, and marketing. She sources her materials from USA suppliers.

The bag in the segment retails for $98.00, but each bag is different! 15% of her December sales will be donated to a local nonprofit.

PROMO CODE: “GOODTHINGS” for 10% OFF regular priced bags – http://alchemyleathergoods.etsy.com

This story contains sponsored content.