The founder of The Scientist Company, Arielle Raugh, came in to the studio showing off her products that can help you live a more sustainable lifestyle. She started making cold process soap a little over 5 years ago and loves getting to work with her hands, learning something new, and having that creative outlet. She’s a PhD student studying Immunology and created this business as a creative outlet. Over time she has refined her business and started having a sustainable mindset. Things like product design, packaging, and shipping are to be as eco-friendly as possible. She tries to inspire the idea of a sustainable mindset with her product and every order plants a tree.

