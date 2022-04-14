Today, Meg joined us with some very fun and eco-friendly crafts for Easter. She did a collab with a very special company called “Clever Octopus”. They are a crafting reuse center that’s great for the planet and even better for the wallet! Craft materials tend to be pricey but everything used in this segment is affordable and accessible.

In segment 1 Meg explained how to make:

Blossom broomstick ladder

Giant Eggs

Xoxo eggs

Wooden scene

In segment 2 Meg explained how to make:

Spray painted gold eggs and basket

Spray paint goes a long way

Giant HOP sign

IG: Megzyb1010

YouTube: Eggs with Meg