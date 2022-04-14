Today, Meg joined us with some very fun and eco-friendly crafts for Easter. She did a collab with a very special company called “Clever Octopus”. They are a crafting reuse center that’s great for the planet and even better for the wallet! Craft materials tend to be pricey but everything used in this segment is affordable and accessible.
In segment 1 Meg explained how to make:
- Blossom broomstick ladder
- Giant Eggs
- Xoxo eggs
- Wooden scene
In segment 2 Meg explained how to make:
- Spray painted gold eggs and basket
- Spray paint goes a long way
- Giant HOP sign
IG: Megzyb1010
YouTube: Eggs with Meg