Jacque Newman, manager of Eclair SLC, joined us live in the GTU studio to share the inside scoop on how she makes the most delicious eclairs.

The company recently moved from their Sugarhouse location to 7948 S 1300 E in Sandy. Eclair SLC is the only location in Utah that does over 15 flavors.

Watch the video to see how she fills, dips, and decorates a classic eclair. A good eclair will be filled full of creme and topped with something delicious. Their classic eclair is phenomenal, but they also offer flavors including raspberry, pistachio, almond praline, chocolate, mocha, blueberry lavender.

To stay up to date about flavors and specials follow @eclairslc or go to eclairfrenchpastry.com