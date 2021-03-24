Eccles Theater announces first live show, set for May!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Bruce Granath of Magicspace Entertainment broke the big news that a Live at the Eccles presentation is set to hit the stage after a year! The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber will take the stage for eight performances only May 7 – 15th. The masterful music you know you love from Broadway hits like The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are on the list.

Emmy Award-winning Utah composer Kurt Bestor is collaborating with director Louanne Madorma to create this very special production featuring Utah musicians, cast, crew and singers including Dallyn Vail Bayles, David Osmond, Tony Award-winner Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, Lexi Walker and others. Each with an impressive bio, we can’t wait for a night out at the theatre!

Tickets are just $45 for the evening, and when you make your purchase you won’t be assigned a seat immediately, so the staff is able to accommodate various groups and keep patrons socially distanced. The Eccles team is going above and beyond to ensure a safe experience for patrons, performers, and staff.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 26th at 10 am at www.arttix.org