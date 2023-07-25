SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (Good Things Utah) What happens when you go plant-based? Aida Woodward joined our hosts to show us how to eat like our life depends on it. Woodward explains the unexpected benefits that come from eating plant-based foods. In her book, “Eat like your life depends on it”, she offers an easy explanation of how to transform health by preventing and often reversing many common illnesses. Her book is available through her website, or on Amazon. Woodward, also shared an amazing Quinoa Salad with us that we will attach below.

Quinoa Salad

1 cup uncooked quinoa (rinsed)

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup finely chopped red or yellow pepper

¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley – I used flat leaf (optional)

½ cup frozen corn, thawed

½ cup Roma tomato, chopped and seeded

DRESSING:

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

3 Tbsp. water – or more if thinner consistency is desired

2 large cloves garlic, pressed

1 tsp. dried basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

COOK QUINOA ACCORDING TO PACKAGE DIRECTIONS. IN A MEDIUM TO LARGE BOWL MIX QUINOA, BEANS AND VEGETABLES AND DRESSING. MIX AND SERVE