Eating healthy doesn’t always mean eating for fat loss

You’re eating healthy, working out, doing everything right, but you’re not losing any fat? We’ve got Bailee Whitworth, a registered dietitian / fat loss coach with Pryme Nutrition is with us today to talk about what it is we might be doing wrong.

Bailee tells us eating healthy does not always mean you are eating for fat loss. Eating healthy is an opinion. People have different ideas of what eating healthy is to them. She goes on to tell us that when most people say they want to eat healthy, they are typically talking about wanting to eat for fat loss.

Listen to what Bailee has to say, and then take advantage of the promotion she is offering for 15% off when you mention GTU, when contacting us for a consultation!

