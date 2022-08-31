- Today on the second hour of Good Things Utah – Get your greens in! It turns out, eating a serving of avocado daily can lower your cholesterol and reduce risk of heart disease. An avocado a day may keep the doctor away. This creamy green fruit (yes, it’s a fruit) known for its standout role in guacamole has a ton of health benefits. With nearly 20 vitamins and minerals and plenty unsaturated “good” fat, it’s no wonder that there’s an abundance of research linking avocados with heart health, weight management and skin health.
- And there are few things more exciting than remodeling an outdated kitchen. But before heading to Pinterest for ideas and inspiration, you might want to think about kitchen design trends that there won’t be around for much longer. After all, kitchen renovations aren’t exactly cheap, so it wouldn’t hurt to avoid overdone styles and invest in designs with more longevity. To get you off on the right foot, we have reached out to interior designers to learn about what kitchen design trends are phasing out — and what they’re being replaced with. Here are a few:
- Globe Lights
- “Warm frosted globes in kitchen pendants, sconces, and chandeliers brought a beautiful softness to previously sterile kitchens,” interior designer Jillian R. Wiedenmayer of Studio Den Den tells Hunker. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to shelter in place in 2020, many people have been inspired to bring the outdoors in. As a result, organic lighting fixtures made with natural materials like wood, rattan, and rice paper are becoming popular, says Wiedenmayer. “The return of natural materials in the kitchen will be huge this year,” she adds.
- Just One Light Fixture
- Simple lighting in the kitchen is also on the way out, says interior designer Cassandra Schinkel, founder of Schinkel House of Design. She suggests layering lighting to highlight certain areas of your kitchen, which will add a lovely ambience to the space. “Always hang pendants over an island, install sconces where possible, and place small table lamps on countertops or shelves for a beautiful glow,” Schinkel recommends.
- All-White Kitchens
- “This trend has been huge for the last decade for a bright and fresh look, but all-white kitchens are starting to look dated and sterile,” says Schinkel. Henrieta Imrie, interior designer and founder of Imrie Design Studio, agrees. The overall look feels too cold, she notes, especially in combination with standard silver hardware. “Instead of opting for the purest and brightest white cabinets, go for something that has warmth,” suggests Schinkel. “The same goes for countertops and the backsplash. Choose materials with warmth and depth to add dimension and texture.”
- Plus, one of the toughest parts of parenting tweens and teens is knowing that they are going to get into difficult situations without you. That’s especially true when they have to evaluate whether they need to leave a situation. And even if you’ve prepared them well to know when to exit, do they have a reliable way to get out of there? On Reddit this week, one parent shared the secret code they use with their kid if he ever needs help from his parents to get out of a bad situation — no questions asked. And thousands of other people chimed in with their own strategies for offering their teens an easy escape, even if it means the parents get blamed for it. “My kid just texted me ,” the post starts. “It’s code for I want to come home, but I want it to be your fault.” The parent goes on to explain the situation at hand. “He was supposed to be staying the night with a friend, so I was concerned when I get this text after I’ve already gone to bed. I called him and told him ‘you were supposed to unload the dishwasher before you left, and now you’ve lost your privilege of spending the night. I’ll be there in five minutes, have your stuff gathered up.” “He got in the car and I asked what’s up. He said his friend’s grandpa was making him feel uncomfortable, but he didn’t know how to tell the friend he wanted to leave, then he thanked me for getting him out of there,” the poster shared.
- At the end of the show – Sure the trendiest shoe in town is fashionable – but is it good for your feet? In the last 30 days alone, searches for Birkenstocks have spiked by 400 percent, according to Google Trends. And as with most fashion must-haves, you can likely thank TikTok for its popularity. But with everyone rushing to grab the hot shoe of the season, we had to know: Are Birkenstocks actually a good choice? We consulted podiatrist Dr. Asim Sayed to get all of the details. There’s a reason why you’ve heard so many people raving about how comfortable and supportive Birkenstocks are through the years. According to the brand, the original Birkenstock footbed is at the heart of all the models of the shoes. Made from a mix of cork and latex, it features a deep heel cup, arch support and a roomy toe box. The deep heel cup in Birkenstocks gives you some stability and can also help control pronation (which contributes to flat feet), Sayed said; whereas the average sandal or flip-flop offers little to no support and have flat footbeds. Birkenstocks also have a raised toe bar, which he said “can put the toes in a more comfortable position, especially if you have something like hammer toes or a flat foot. And it really helps with slippage.” Hope you tune for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.