SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.

Otis started first with Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers. This has been described as southern chicken comes to Utah. One of their specialty items is chicken and waffles, a fan favorite. Currently Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers has two locations in the Salt Lake Valley in Murray and Draper.

Otis’ second pic is a Utah County favorite, Little India located in American Fork. In addition to Otis’s hospitality, the owners and staff came to the GTU studio to share a few of their menu items. The restaurant is family owned and has exquisite class Indian dishes including Aloo Gobi, Tikki Masala and Saag Paneer. Little India is opening a second location in Heber City.

Another Utah County favorite is The Churro Company. Started in Orem and Provo, the sweet shop has a third new location at City Creek Mall, the perfect place to grab dessert after a night on the town. The Churro Company has an expansive menu of churros with unique flavors. The shop will soon be including burgers that will undoubtably be a huge hit.

Whatever your needs are, Otis has you covered and knows the best options for a night on the town or something to go for a cozy night in. From date night to girls night out, no matter the occasion, there’s always something delightful to indulge in here in the Beehive State. For more food tips, follow Otis on Instagram and TikTok.