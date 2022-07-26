Stephanie Ibarra from Eat Pray & Crochet shares her love of crocheting today.

Crocheting has a certain timelessness to it. It has been around for a long time, and is not going away anytime soon. Ibarra believes that we can bring crochet into the modern century by making it a trendy handmade gift.

Ibarra stresses the importance of creating meaningful gifts with her hands and making people feel special. She loves projects that people can create themselves. She’s turning to Youtube and designing modern patterns to shift Eat Pray & Crochet into a modern time.

Ibarra is auctioning off gift items at Northern Utah Autism’s “Driving for Autism” Event on September 17th.

