Eat and drink at this SLC event

Pour, stir, mix, and shake! Rich Romney, mixologist and Tracey Thompson joined us on the show to talk about the 5th annual Eat Drink SLC event.

The event, sponsored by Tracy Aviary, will feature the best restaurants and bars in the state. Award-winning wineries and breweries will be present as well. With over 70 vendors this is a night you won’t want to miss! Plus, 100% of the proceeds will go to non-profit organizations in Utah.

Rich also shared the featured drink of the event titled “Over the Barrel.” The drink includes a Beehive Barrel Reserve Gin from Beehive Distillery, a local Utah company, and a Wasatch Blossom Tart Cherry Liquor.

To try this drink and much more head to Eat Drink SLC on Wednesday, July 10 at Tracy Aviary from 6:30 to 9:30.

For more information visit eatdrinkslc.com.