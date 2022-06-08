The first day of summer is approaching. We talked with D’Arcy Vandenberg about stylish and easy clothes to pack for that upcoming family vacation. Packing for a trip can be very overwhelming, so we have some tips for how to maximize space and avoid overpacking.

Vanderbergs first tip is to pack things that can be used for multiple purposes. For example, she showed us a lightweight robe that could be used as a pool cover up or a statement piece for a casual outfit. Her second tip is to roll your clothes in your suitcase instead of folding. This creates more room and minimizes wrinkling. Her final tip is to look into clothing from Soma. She says, “They have the best clothing for travel!” A fun and unique feature of the Soma dresses is that most of them have built in bras and pockets, making it the perfect piece for on the go. Soma has great lightweight, and quality fabric that makes their clothes a good pick.

Follow D’ Arcy for more tips and tricks!

Instagram: @darcyvanderberg

Blog: dear-darcy.com