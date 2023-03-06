SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — Shake up your same old makeup routine and add some excitement and color to your look! Quintin Croft, the founder and CEO of BAQE Cosmetics, is a master at creating unique and bold makeup looks. She joined us in today’s beauty buzz segment to teach how to incorporate pops of color into your makeup routine.

First, Quintin showed a quick and easy hack for adding a pop of color to our eyes. Instead of going all out with bright eyeshadow, she suggests using a colored liner. This is a subtle yet effective way to add a pop of color to your look. Quintin demonstrates how to apply the liner to the upper lash line, creating a bold and defined look that is sure to turn heads.

For the cheeks, using pink and peach blush tones high on the cheeks, wrapping around the eyes, creates a fresh and youthful look that is perfect for spring. She taught how to apply the blush in a circular motion, blending it out to create a seamless finish.

Finally, using pinks, purples, and oranges on the lips creates a bold and vibrant look. Quintin emphasizes the importance of choosing the right colors for your skin tone. She suggests experimenting with different shades to find the perfect match.

Head over to BAQE Cosmetics to check out Quintin’s line of bold and vibrant makeup products.