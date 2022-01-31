Easy to make vegan hummus pizza

Get the recipe for another delicious vegan dish! Gretchen shares how she makes the perfect vegan pizza. Eating clean can be alot easier than you think. Gretchen is here to show you a recipe that can be made by the whole family. 

Ingredients

Pizza dough 

  • 4 cups flour
  • 2 Tsp sugar
  • 2 Tsp instant yeast
  • 1 1/2 Tsp salt
  • 2 cups lukewarm water

Hummus 

  • 1 can of chickpeas
  • 2 Tbs tahini (sesame butter)
  • Half a bundle of fresh dill
  • 2 Tbs olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2 Tbs lemon juice

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients and let rise in a warm place for 2 hours.
  2. Divide the dough into 4 sections.
  3. Transfer the portions to the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
  4. About an hour before baking remove the dough and shape as desired.
  5. Combine ingredients for hummus in a food processor
  6. Get some flour and shape dough in circle
  7. Place on parchment paper then assemble
  8. Hummus, olives, sun dried tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, basil, etc
  9. Place on pizza stone w parchment paper for 5 minutes
  10. Place in a 550 degree oven on a preheated pizza stone for 5 minutes. 

