- If you like to unwrap the magic of the holiday season we have helpful hints on how to make Elf on the Shelf memorable and easy with GTU Contributor Rose Storey. Rose says she understands that some families are overwhelmed with too much on their holiday plate this time of year, so she is all about making memories that don’t take a lot of time or money!
- Her first tip is: Create a grand entrance the first day!
- She built a hot air balloon for her elf just using a balloon, straws, a plastic cup and tinsel to decorate
- Next tip: Use household items creatively
- Rose loves to utilize red Solo cups, cardboard and even toilet paper to create mischief that is easy to put together and put away
- Tip number three: Make the elf easier to work with
- For this tip you only need a paper clip. Take out the bends and straighten it out. Then gently push the paper clip into the arms and/or legs of the elf, leaving an inch or two sticking out. Now it’s easier to hook the elf on items in your home.
- Finally: Capture the moments
- This tip is all about enjoying the memories and the moments with your kids, they are only little for a short time!
- For more ideas and tips from the talented Rose Storey be sure to visit rosestorey.blogspot.com
