SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Simplify your sourdough bread recipe with the help of Vanessa Fischetti! Today she joined us to talk about how she developed a recipe for sourdough artisan bread that is perfect for busy people.
Vanessa has been making sourdough for almost 4 years. After finding out how many processed ingredients were in store-bought bread, she decided to make her own recipe that would keep her family healthy.
After lots of trial and error, Vanessa was able to simplify her sourdough bread recipe into only a few simple steps that she shared with us today.
Ingredients:
- 800 g Purified Water
- 225 g Active starter (Natural Yeast)
- 20 g Salt
- 1,000 g Flour
Directions:
- Put your purified water, active starter, and salt in a bowl, then stir it together.
- After you have stirred, add in your flour to the mixture and stir. Use a dough hook for best results.
- Once your mixture reaches a dough-like consistency, cover with towel or saran wrap and leave on the counter for 4-6 hours. Once it sits, put it in the fridge, but this step is optional if you do not have time.
- Bake for 45 minutes in a dutch oven at 425 degrees.
- Enjoy!