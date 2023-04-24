SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Simplify your sourdough bread recipe with the help of Vanessa Fischetti! Today she joined us to talk about how she developed a recipe for sourdough artisan bread that is perfect for busy people.

Vanessa has been making sourdough for almost 4 years. After finding out how many processed ingredients were in store-bought bread, she decided to make her own recipe that would keep her family healthy.

After lots of trial and error, Vanessa was able to simplify her sourdough bread recipe into only a few simple steps that she shared with us today.

Ingredients:

800 g Purified Water

225 g Active starter (Natural Yeast)

20 g Salt

1,000 g Flour

Directions: