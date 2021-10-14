Easy peasy pasta for the whole family

Julianne Nagle, owner of The Garden O’Veaten, is in the kitchen with us today. The restaurant is Utah’s first and only 100 % Plant Based NON GMO, Gluten Free and 85 % organic and delicious food truck. Nagle teaches how to transition from a standard American diet to a healthy plant based lifestyle. You can attend her LIVE cooking classes online and she can also come to you . Today she made a super easy pasta that is great to feed the whole family.

Ingredients:

2 red onions

4 garlic cloves

2 red peppers

3 ½ ounces sun-dried tomatoes

2 cups baby leaf spinach

4 Tablespoons capers

2 small zucchini

3 ½ ounces pitted Kalamata olives

1 lb cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup or less oil 😊 (ideally from the sun-dried tomato jar!)

1 ½ cups tomato sauce. Puree is thicker. You can get tomato paste and simply add a few tablespoons of water. I loved the’ in between’ sauce

11 oz fusilli noodles- fusilli noodles also come in rice – gluten-free

1 ½ GENEROUS cups of basil leaves. Add on a little more for garnish

salt and black pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° Peel and finely slice the onions and garlic. Cut the bell pepper into thin strips. Slice the sun-dried tomatoes. Finely chop the spinach leaves and capers and chop the zucchini into bite-sized chunks. Halve the olives and tomatoes. www.gardenoveaten.com Put all the vegetables into the 9 x 13 lasagna dish and season all over with salt and pepper. Pour the oil and passata (Tomato sauce) and stir to ensure all the vegetables are covered. Cover the dish with foil or another method, and put it in the oven to roast for 30 minutes. Take the dish out of the oven, remove the foil, stir everything, and put the dish back in the oven for a further 15 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pan of water to boil over high heat. Add the pasta and a pinch of salt and cook until al dente…do NOT overcook, follow the instructions on the packet. Drain the cooked pasta through a colander; run cold water over the pasta to HALT COOKING…. and tip it back into the pan. Take the veggie dish out of the oven, stir in the basil leaves and pour your freshly roasted veggie sauce over the pasta. Stir so that it’s well mixed, serve and enjoy!

If you enjoyed this recipe, give her a follow on Instagram and keep up with more cooking classes you can get involved in!