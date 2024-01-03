- It’s a new year, so it’s time to start reorganizing your home and redecorating. If you’re not sure where to start, then we can help you make a plan with the help of Simple Sam Organization and Design. Sam Lund the CEO and Principal Designer stopped by the show to help us with our kitchen pantries.
- Sam says when it comes to home organizing “it can be really overwhelming so start with one space.” The first thing to do is “decant”. It’s getting cereal, crackers, spices out of their containers/boxes and into clear cannisters so you can see what you have. Putting items into matching jars and labeling each one makes the pantry more pleasing to the eye, and you save money because you don’t buy duplicates! Our favorite trick was the clear organizer for all of your plastic baggies and foil that you typically stuff in a drawer.
- If you are interested in having Sam help bring professional organizing to your home, Simply Sam is a full-service custom luxury professional organizing, interior design, and construction firm operating outside of Salt Lake City, but serving clients nationwide. She has helped many people as a full-time interior designer and professional organizer. Sam uses the tools she learned in school to bring empathy and emotional support to every client relationship. The joy you feel when you first see your newly organized space, or luxurious living room, is what Sam says inspires her to continue to transform lives.
- Right now there is $100 off your next booked project if you use the code: Good Things
- www.simplysamorganized.com
