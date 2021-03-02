Easy one pot asparagus recipe

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Easy one pot asparagus by Elena Davis of Mama Mia Mangia! Follow along, and visit her IG for even more tasty recipes! @mamamiamangia__



Easy one pot aspargus

2 cloves garlic

1 pound asparagus

1 pound campanelle or farfalle pasta

1/2 cup (about 1 ounce) finely grated parmigiano (parmesan cheese)

1/3 C olive oil Ground black pepper

Zest of 1 lemon, plus more to taste

8 leaves of fresh mint

8 leaves of fresh basil

1 Tablespoon of each since herbs are more potent when dried

1 cup ricotta cheese; use fresh if you can find

Salt for pasta water