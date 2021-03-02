Easy one pot asparagus recipe

Easy one pot asparagus by Elena Davis of Mama Mia Mangia! Follow along, and visit her IG for even more tasty recipes! @mamamiamangia__
Easy one pot aspargus
2 cloves garlic
1 pound asparagus
1 pound campanelle or farfalle pasta
1/2 cup (about 1 ounce) finely grated parmigiano (parmesan cheese)
1/3 C olive oil Ground black pepper
Zest of 1 lemon, plus more to taste
8 leaves of fresh mint
8 leaves of fresh basil
1 Tablespoon of each since herbs are more potent when dried
1 cup ricotta cheese; use fresh if you can find
Salt for pasta water