WEST JORDAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) Looking for a tasty and healthy breakfast or snack option? Look no further than these easy oatmeal energy bites! Home baker for Teencies Treats, Annie Scott, has a recipe that is packed with healthy fats and protein. These oatmeal energy bites will keep you full and satisfied all day long.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup oatmeal
- 1 scoop protein powder (any flavor)
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter or other nut butter
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 cup coconut flakes
- 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
- 2 tsp vanilla
- Optional: add dried fruits such as cranberries blueberries etc…
Instructions:
- Stir everything together. Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.
- If your mixture is dry, add 1 teaspoon of water at a time and continue to mix
- Chill. Cover the mixing bowl and chill in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour or until the mixture is chilled. (This will help the mixture stick together more easily.)
- Roll into balls. Roll into mixture into 1-inch balls.
- Serve. Then enjoy immediately! Or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 3 months.
For more recipes and tips visit: www.teenciestreats.com