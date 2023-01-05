WEST JORDAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) Looking for a tasty and healthy breakfast or snack option? Look no further than these easy oatmeal energy bites! Home baker for Teencies Treats, Annie Scott, has a recipe that is packed with healthy fats and protein. These oatmeal energy bites will keep you full and satisfied all day long. 

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup oatmeal
  • 1 scoop protein powder (any flavor)
  • 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter or other nut butter
  • 1/3 cup honey 
  • 1 cup coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • Optional: add dried fruits such as cranberries blueberries etc…

Instructions:

  1. Stir everything together. Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined.
  2. If your mixture is dry, add 1 teaspoon of water at a time and continue to mix 
  3. Chill. Cover the mixing bowl and chill in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour or until the mixture is chilled. (This will help the mixture stick together more easily.)
  4. Roll into balls. Roll into mixture into 1-inch balls.
  5. Serve. Then enjoy immediately! Or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 3 months.

For more recipes and tips visit: www.teenciestreats.com