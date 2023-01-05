WEST JORDAN, Utah (Good Things Utah) Looking for a tasty and healthy breakfast or snack option? Look no further than these easy oatmeal energy bites! Home baker for Teencies Treats, Annie Scott, has a recipe that is packed with healthy fats and protein. These oatmeal energy bites will keep you full and satisfied all day long.

Ingredients:

1 cup oatmeal

1 scoop protein powder (any flavor)

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter or other nut butter

1/3 cup honey

1 cup coconut flakes

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

2 tsp vanilla

Optional: add dried fruits such as cranberries blueberries etc…

Instructions:

Stir everything together. Stir all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl until thoroughly combined. If your mixture is dry, add 1 teaspoon of water at a time and continue to mix Chill. Cover the mixing bowl and chill in the refrigerator for 1/2 hour or until the mixture is chilled. (This will help the mixture stick together more easily.) Roll into balls. Roll into mixture into 1-inch balls. Serve. Then enjoy immediately! Or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 3 months.

For more recipes and tips visit: www.teenciestreats.com