Jamie Eskelson of Jamie Cooks It Up! Teaches us one of the most delicious bread recipes we’ve tried to date! Her easy no knead peasant bread recipe below pairs perfectly with her beef and barley soup which can be found here.

EASY NO KNEAD PEASANT BREAD

Time: 10 minutes hands on

35 minute cooking 2 hours total INGREDIENTS:

4 C all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp sugar

1 Tb instant or active dry yeast (I’ve tested it with both, and they do equally well)

2 C warm water

Grab your flour, and before measuring out the 4 cups, toss it a bit with a fork, allowing it to fluff up and become airy. This will keep the bread from becoming too heavy. Into a large mixing bowl, place all the ingredients but the water. Toss them together with a fork. Add the warm water and use a sturdy rubber spatula to mix until there are no more flour streaks and the mixture is well hydrated. Cover and allow it to double in size. Should take between 60-90 minutes. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and spray a 9 inch pie plate generously with cooking spray. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the dough away from the sides of the bowl and pull the bottom up and over the top several times. Spray your hands with cooking spray, then use your hands to scoop the dough up and lay it into the pie plate. Let it rest, uncovered for 15 minutes or until slightly puffy. Bake for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 375 and continue to bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown along the top and bottom. Remove from the oven and allow to cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Slice and enjoy!

