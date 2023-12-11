SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Savor the irresistible blend of smoky, tender, and juicy flavors with our Easy Home Smoked Tri-Tip. This exquisite beef dish is a meat lover’s delight, meticulously prepared through a unique three-stage cooking process that guarantees perfection in every bite. Randy Crane from @greatfoodfyi joined us on the show to share the recipe.

The journey of flavors begins with cold smoking, where the tri-tip is infused with a delicate smoky aroma, enhancing its natural beefy taste without cooking the meat. This method ensures the tri-tip absorbs just the right amount of smoke to tantalize your taste buds.

Next, we embrace the precision of sous vide cooking. The tri-tip is vacuum-sealed and submerged in a controlled water bath, set at 129°F. This gentle cooking technique allows the beef to reach an unparalleled level of tenderness and consistency, cooked evenly throughout for 24 hours. The result is a piece of meat that’s impeccably juicy and tender, with every fiber promising a melt-in-your-mouth experience.

The final touch is a quick sear in a hot pan with neutral oil. This step creates a magnificent crust that contrasts beautifully with the tender interior, adding a satisfying texture to each slice.

Served with a vibrant chimichurri sauce, this dish is not just a meal; it’s a culinary experience. The fresh, herby chimichurri complements the rich, smoky beef, creating a harmony of flavors that dance on your palate.

Follow our detailed steps to select the perfect tri-tip, master the art of seasoning, cold smoking, sous vide cooking, and searing to create this masterpiece at home. The result is a dish that’s not only a feast for the taste buds but also a testament to your culinary skills. Get ready to impress your family and friends with this Easy Home Smoked Tri-Tip, a dish that’s as delightful to cook as it is to savor.

Easy Home Smoked Tri-Tip

Ingredients:

• 1 tri-tip roast (look for significant marbling)

• Salt and pepper (or your preferred beef seasoning)

• Neutral oil (for searing)

• Chimichurri sauce (for serving)

Equipment:

• Homemade pellet smoker

• Sous vide machine

• Vacuum seal bag

• Frying pan

• Aluminum foil

• Cutting board

Instructions:

1. Selecting the Tri-Tip: Choose a tri-tip roast with significant marbling. Avoid large pockets of fat on the exterior.

2. Seasoning: Liberally season all sides of the tri-tip with salt, pepper, or your chosen beef seasoning.

3. Cold Smoking:

• Place the seasoned tri-tip in your homemade pellet smoker.

• Ensure a cold smoke environment (flame not engaged), keeping the temperature below 100°F.

• Smoke for approximately 2 hours, aiming for slow puffs of smoke.

4. Sous Vide Cooking:

• Place the smoked tri-tip in a vacuum seal bag.

• Set your water bath to 129°F and submerge the sealed tri-tip, ensuring it’s fully covered.

• Cook at 129°F for 24 hours. Make sure the meat remains completely submerged throughout.

5. Searing:

• After 24 hours, remove the tri-tip from the water bath.

• Open the vacuum seal bag, drain, and pat the meat dry.

• Heat a frying pan over medium to high heat with a bit of neutral oil.

• Sear the tri-tip for 1-2 minutes per side until a nice brown crust forms.

6. Resting and Serving:

• Transfer the seared tri-tip to a cutting board.

• Tent it lightly with aluminum foil and let it rest for at least 10 minutes.

• Slice the tri-tip against the grain.

• Serve with chimichurri sauce and enjoy!

This recipe combines the unique flavors and textures achieved through cold smoking, sous vide cooking, and searing. It’s perfect for those who appreciate the depths of beef flavors and enjoy a tender, juicy, and smoky piece of meat. Enjoy preparing and savoring this delightful dish!