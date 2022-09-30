Halloween is almost here meaning it is time to make your décor really match the season. Meg Bentley shows us some fun and easy DIY Halloween decorations to do with your kids. Including pumpkin crates, easy dollar tree wreaths, and pumpkin candle stick holders. She also gives some tips when it comes to DIYing Halloween décor, like repurposing items, using the Dollar Tree, and everyday items to accessorize your spooky door. For more DIY ideas and just hanging out check out her social media.

Instagram: megzyb1010

YouTube: eggs with meg!