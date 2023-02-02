SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Gluten free chef, Emma Drennan, joined us back in the GTU kitchen with easy to make gluten free snack ideas for game day. She shared recipes she adjusted herself including: Taco Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Homemade Taco Seasoning, and her Leftovers Taco Bake dish. Emma can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and online.

Taco Seasoned Shredded Chicken

Ingredients:

2-3 lbs chicken breast, cut into smaller pieces

1 C Chicken broth

1 C water may need more, just to cover chicken

salt/pepper/parsley

2 TBSP olive oil Use a good quality with a bit of flavor- not light

juice 1/2 lime

1/2 C fresh cilantro, chopped

2-3 TBSP Emma’s homemade taco seasoning

Directions:

Trim and cut chicken breasts into smaller chunks. I like to make mine smaller than the palm of my hand and for the thicker part of the chicken breast, I cut it in half also. If frozen, I like to partially thaw before cutting. Place in Instant Pot. Sprinkle with salt/pepper/parsley. Pour chicken broth and water over the chicken. Make sure the chicken is almost fully covered. This prevents the top pieces from drying out. Close IP lid so it is sealed. Set the time to manual for 11 minutes. When this is done, let is de-pressure for 10 additional minutes. Then quick release the extra pressure. Remove the chicken to a plate and cover loosely with foil. Let rest for 5-10 minutes. Then using 2 forks shred the chicken. In a large skillet, pour 2 TBSP good quality olive oil and set it to medium heat. Add the lime juice, the chicken, cilantro, and taco seasoning. Stir together and cook until warmed through again. If you need more taco seasoning, then just add a little more.

Use this for tacos, nachos, enchiladas, or whatever you can think of.

Homemade Taco Seasoning

Ingredients:

1 1/2 TBSP dark chili powder

1 TBSP cumin

1 TBSP oregano

1 TBSP paprika

1 TBSP onion powder

1 TBSP garlic powder

1 TBSP sea salt

1/2 TBSP black pepper

few dashes cayenne pepper

Directions:

Measure each seasoning and add it to the jar. Then place the lid on and shake well. You may have to stir with a spoon to make sure to get it mixed completely. I usually use 1 TBSP per pound for ground beef, and 1 1/2 TBSP per pound for my shredded chicken. Note: if you don’t use sea salt, you will not achieve the same flavor. Sea salt not only brings trace minerals, but that adds to the flavor. I highly recommend using sea salt.

“Leftovers Taco Bake” Recipe

Ingredients:

1 can organic refried beans

1/2 TBSP Emma’s taco seasoning (see recipe below)

juice 1/2 lime

1 C ground beef seasoned with taco seasoning

1 C taco seasoned shredded chicken (see recipe below)

1/2-3/4 C diced peppers, whatever you like

1/2 C shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a medium microwave safe bowl, warm up the refried beans for 45 seconds. Stir. Add taco seasoning and lime juice. Spread in the bottom of the baking dish.

3. Top with ground beef and chicken or one or the other. Add diced bell peppers, or any veggie you like, on top of the meat. Top with cheddar cheese.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until warmed through. Serve with tortilla chips.

For more details and super bowl snacks, visit Emma’s blog: https://mylifeaftergluten.com/easy-gluten-free-super-bowl-snack-ideas/