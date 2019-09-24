Easy DIY wood pumpkins

Randal Serr, Multicultural Community Relations Specialist, from SelectHealth, wants to remind everyone that most SelectHealth plans cover preventive care 100%, and if you don’t have a health plan, there are things you can do to get insured.

SelectHealth plans cover preventive services like cancer screenings (colonoscopies or mammograms), annual preventive exams for you or your kids, and other immunizations. Especially with flu season just around the corner, taking preventative measures to avoid illness and stay healthy is as important as ever. To prevent illness from spreading it’s vital the community as a whole works together.