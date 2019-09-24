Easy DIY wood pumpkins

We are officially in the fall season so it’s time to get festive! Miranda joined us to share a step-by-step tutorial for DIY wood pumpkins. They make the perfect display on your front porch or in your home.

Materials:

  • Lumber- 3 identical lengths of 2″ wood and 3”-5” pieces of 2” thick wood to create the stem
  • Wood glue
  • Hinges- 4 hinges for pumpkins taller than 12” and 2 hinges for any smaller
  • Paint/wood stain and or decorative paper and mod podge
  • Decorative ribbon
  • Sand paper
  • Sealant

Directions:

  • Step one:
    • Cut your pieces of wood. You will need three equal lengths of 2” thick wood. Each side piece will need to be cut @ 50°.
  • Step two:
    • Sand any rough edges on your wood
  • Step three:
    • Paint, stain or decoupage your pieces of wood

