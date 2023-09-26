GOOD THINGS UTAH – Try this easy DIY pressed floral pumpkin craft. Grab a few white pumpkins of any size. Also, grab flowers, ferns and other greenery from your garden and press them with parchment paper. You can also buy them online.

Use Mod Podge to paste the flowers onto the pumpkin. If you want a more natural ‘glue’ you can mix a couple of spoon of cornstarch and water to create a paste.

Make these pumpkins your own creation. Once dried, stick the pumpkins outside or use for your table scape.