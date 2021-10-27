Meg Bentley, dressed as Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, joins us for both hours today teaching viewers easy DIY Halloween crafts. The make-up that you see her in today is from Bree Armstrong so follow her on Instagram for inspiration. Bentley is a DIY extraordinaire and has all the best-themed decorations.

Her biggest recommendation when it comes to crafting, decorating, or creating Halloween costumes is to start with items you already have. This will prevent you from spending a fortune on unnecessary things. It’s also a great way to upcycle and bring old items to life again.

Some of the decorations Bentley showcased today were skulls, wreaths, and signs that all followed along with her Halloween theme. Her go-to supplies are spray paint, gems, and rhinestones so be sure to watch the video above to learn how she used them.

You can contact Bentley at eggswithmeg10@gmail.com, or follow her Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube!