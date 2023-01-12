SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- (GOOD THINGS UTAH) It is always a treat when Chef Jenn Martello shares a gourmet recipe! Martello shared her masterpiece Shrimp and Warm Bean salad with a blood orange vinegarette. Delish and nutrish! This recipe will be a winner for both your tastebuds and body and will be a big hit with the fam.

Dressing:

⦁4 Each Blood Oranges, Juiced

⦁2 tsp Blood Orange Zest

⦁1/4 cup Champagne Vinegar

⦁1/4 cup Cilantro, chopped

⦁2 tsp Honey

⦁1 tsp Dijon Mustard

⦁3 tsp Ginger, fresh minced

⦁3 tsp Kosher Salt, Diamond Crystal

⦁1/4 Tsp Black Pepper, ground

⦁1 1/2 Cup Avocado Oil



Salad:

⦁1 lb Shrimp, Medium deveined

⦁1 can Cannellini Beans, 19 oz

⦁1 cup Pearl Couscous prepared with package directions

⦁1 each Fennel bulb, cored and shaved thin

⦁2 each Blood Oranges, peeled /supreme into segments

⦁1 each Juice of Blood Orange + ½ cup water

⦁2 tsp Blood Orange Zest Plus more for garnish

⦁2 tsp Salt

⦁1/2 cup Cilantro, chopped

1- In a blender add all dressing ingredients except oil and blend until smooth.

2- With the blender on low, slowly drizzle in the avocado oil until creamy and emulsified. Set dressing aside.

3- Add ½ cup dressing to shrimp and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4- In a saucepan add drained beans,1 tsp salt, 2 tsp blood orange zest, blood orange juice and water, bring to a simmer and cook 5 min. Keep warm.

5- Toss Couscous with 2 Tbsp dressing and season with Salt and Pepper.

6-Heat 1 Tbsp of Avocado Oil in large skillet, cook shrimp 2 minutes per side until cooked through, work in batches to ensure a golden sear

7-Arrange shaved fennel on salad platter, top with pearl couscous, beans (drained of cooking liquid) and blood orange segments, place cooked shrimp on salad, add cilantro and garnish with blood orange zest. Drizzle dressing over the top of the salad and serve the extra on the side. Salt and Pepper to taste.