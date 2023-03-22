SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Summer is right around the corner, and it’s time to get rid of the winter blues with some delicious healthy food! Lisa Corrigan joined us to share an easy Barbeque Chicken Bowl recipe that will help you spice up your day.

Ingredients

· Chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces

· Olive oil

· Onion powder

· Garlic powder

· Salt & pepper

· Your favorite BBQ sauce

· Sweet potato, cut into wedges

· Avocado oil

· Rice

· Spring mix lettuce

· Cucumber, sliced

· Avocado, sliced

· Red onion, sliced

· Any other toppings you like (black beans, corn, green onion, whatever else!)

Directions

1. Put the chicken in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle in some olive oil, and sprinkle in your desired amount of onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and your favorite BBQ sauce. Really just measure with your heart here.

2. Mix all of the seasonings in until the chicken is well coated. Cover the bowl and stick it in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

3. Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Coat your sweet potato wedges with a bit of avocado oil and a dash of salt. Spread the wedges out on a baking sheet and roast in the oven for about 25 minutes.

4. While the chicken is marinating and the sweet potato wedges are roasting, cook your rice.

5. Assemble your bowl with the rice at the base, then the spring mix lettuce, cucumber, avocado, red onion, and sweet potato wedges.

6. Add on any other toppings you may like and any dressing that you want to. I love putting honey BBQ ranch on the top of this bowl.

7. Enjoy!

This bowl is so easy to whip together for lunch or dinner, and so easy to prep ahead of time and assemble later. It has simple, wholesome ingredients that you may already have handy, and brings in the summery vibes! You can find more of Lisa’s recipe on her Instagram at @delishdime where you can download her eCookbook and join her community!