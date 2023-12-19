SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Adriana Hanzon shared these yummy – and super easy to make- Christmas snacks you can make for your family and friends. The kids and grandkids can help too!

• Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board: You can turn any snack board into a Christmas tree at this time of the year! Have fun adding your favorite fruits, veggies, cheeses, nuts or candy and chocolates.

• Mini Christmas Cheese Trees: Use laughing cow cheese, some spices, and pretzel sticks for the trunk! It goes great with crackers and fruit.

• Reindeer Rice Cakes: Spread Nutella, peanut or almond butter to your favorite kind of rice cakes, use raspberries as noses, pretzels for antlers, and candy eyes!

• Rudolph Mandarin Oranges: Make reindeer out of mandarin oranges, raspberries for the nose and pretzels for the legs, tail and antlers! A healthy and fun snack!

• Mini-donuts Snowmen: Use sugar powdered mini donuts on a kabob or a straw and decorate!

• Snowman Cheeseball: Buy one or two cheese balls and take two balls to make the body of the snowman (one bigger than the other). Use pretzels for the arms, a mini carrot for the nose, and decorate the eyes and mouth!

• Grinch Kabobs: Use strawberries, bananas, green grapes and mini marshmallows for this delicious treat. Hold them together with toothpicks!

