SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you craving something that will make you feel tropical this spring? Kiana Williams has the recipe for you! Today she joined us to demonstrate how you can make a delicious Shrimp Bowl at home.

Ingredients: 

  • 16 oz Raw Shrimp 
  • 1 cup Farro
  • 4 cups Fresh Kale 
  • Avocado Oil 
  • 2 tbsp Butter 
  • 2-4 Garlic Cloves 
  • 2 Lemons 
  • 1 cup Diced Pineapple
  • 2 tbsp Balsamic 
  • 1 can Black Beans 
  • 1 can Corn 
  • Garlic Salt 
  • Paprika 

Directions:

  1. Boil water in a medium pot and cook Farro Italian grain for 20 minutes.
  2. In a large pan sauté cooked farro, corn, black beans and kale with olive oil, squeezed from lemon, salt and paprika.
  3. Grill or sauté shrimp in garlic, butter and 1 squeezed lemon.
  4. In a bowl mix farro, corn, beans and kale with diced pineapple and balsamic .
  5. Plate veggies and add top with shrimp. 

You can find more of Kiana’s recipes on her website at www.kuliawear.com.