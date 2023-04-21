SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you craving something that will make you feel tropical this spring? Kiana Williams has the recipe for you! Today she joined us to demonstrate how you can make a delicious Shrimp Bowl at home.
Ingredients:
- 16 oz Raw Shrimp
- 1 cup Farro
- 4 cups Fresh Kale
- Avocado Oil
- 2 tbsp Butter
- 2-4 Garlic Cloves
- 2 Lemons
- 1 cup Diced Pineapple
- 2 tbsp Balsamic
- 1 can Black Beans
- 1 can Corn
- Garlic Salt
- Paprika
Directions:
- Boil water in a medium pot and cook Farro Italian grain for 20 minutes.
- In a large pan sauté cooked farro, corn, black beans and kale with olive oil, squeezed from lemon, salt and paprika.
- Grill or sauté shrimp in garlic, butter and 1 squeezed lemon.
- In a bowl mix farro, corn, beans and kale with diced pineapple and balsamic .
- Plate veggies and add top with shrimp.
You can find more of Kiana’s recipes on her website at www.kuliawear.com.