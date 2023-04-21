SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you craving something that will make you feel tropical this spring? Kiana Williams has the recipe for you! Today she joined us to demonstrate how you can make a delicious Shrimp Bowl at home.

Ingredients:

16 oz Raw Shrimp

1 cup Farro

4 cups Fresh Kale

Avocado Oil

2 tbsp Butter

2-4 Garlic Cloves

2 Lemons

1 cup Diced Pineapple

2 tbsp Balsamic

1 can Black Beans

1 can Corn

Garlic Salt

Paprika

Directions:

Boil water in a medium pot and cook Farro Italian grain for 20 minutes. In a large pan sauté cooked farro, corn, black beans and kale with olive oil, squeezed from lemon, salt and paprika. Grill or sauté shrimp in garlic, butter and 1 squeezed lemon. In a bowl mix farro, corn, beans and kale with diced pineapple and balsamic . Plate veggies and add top with shrimp.

You can find more of Kiana’s recipes on her website at www.kuliawear.com.