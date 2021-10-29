Easy and creative Halloween treats

If you’re still in need of fun Halloween treats for your kids, Adriana Hanzon, from Fun Love and Family has the most delicious and creative ideas. These are easy and guaranteed to jazz up any upcoming Halloween party you have.

These are spooky and delicious at the same time and the kids will love them. They’re also not all unhealthy, Hanzon even included a carrot charcuterie board which will help counteract all the candy! Some of the other treats she made were witch fingers, chocolate spiders, and spooky donuts.

She said they’re not as complex as it may seem and you’re just turning ordinary snacks into something clever. Some of the ingredients she used were cucumbers, Reeses Cups, Oreos, frosting, edible eyes, pretzel sticks, oranges, etc. Almost all of these ingredients can be found anywhere.

To see how Hanzon made these treats, watch the video above. Also follow her on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for more inspiration!