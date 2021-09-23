Easy and affordable DIY Halloween decor

Miranda Webster came by the set to show us some easy and affordable DIY Halloween decorating projects to transform the front and inside of your house this spooky season.

DIY Pumpkin Pale Luminaries

Supplies needed:

Pumpkin pales

Solar yard lights

Drill

DIY Floating Ghosts:

Supplies needed:

Cheesecloth

Styrofoam balls

Black paint

Safety pins

Fishing line

Scissors

Spooky DIY Fence:

Wood spindles

Black gauze

Lights

Hammer

For directions, watch the clip above for directions and examples. The materials needed are available at the dollar store, Walmart, or your local craft store!

For more from Webster visit her website.