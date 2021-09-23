Easy and affordable DIY Halloween decor

Miranda Webster came by the set to show us some easy and affordable DIY Halloween decorating projects to transform the front and inside of your house this spooky season.
DIY Pumpkin Pale Luminaries
Supplies needed:
Pumpkin pales
Solar yard lights
Drill
DIY Floating Ghosts:
Supplies needed:
Cheesecloth
Styrofoam balls
Black paint
Safety pins
Fishing line
Scissors
Spooky DIY Fence:
Wood spindles
Black gauze
Lights
Hammer
For directions, watch the clip above for directions and examples. The materials needed are available at the dollar store, Walmart, or your local craft store!
For more from Webster visit her website.