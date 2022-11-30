SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Caramel around Christmas is a very popular holiday but like most candy caramel is a tricky recipe. Tricia Simpson is here today to teach us the easy 6-minute microwave caramels.

Ingredients:

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup butter

½ cup corn syrup

½ tsp salt

Instructions

Combine all your ingredients in a large microwave-safe bowl. If your ingredients aren’t at room temperature put them in the microwave on high for 30 seconds. Stir everything together with a wooden spoon or whisk. Cook in your microwave on high for 2 minutes. Stir. Cook for another 2 minutes. Stir and cook for another 2 minutes.

How do you know it’s done?

1. Check the temp. It should be between 245-250 degrees.

2. Watch for a slight color change, plus it will be very bubbly almost foamy, and will sizzle when you stir it.

3. Pour your caramel into your pan. Let it cool for about an hour.

4. Cut into cubes or rectangles. Wrap in strips of waxed paper if you wish.

Variations:

Add ½ cup cream after it’s cooked to make caramel syrup or dip. Pour it directly on popcorn and mix in nuts for nut clusters. Scoop onto a greased pan with the spoonful, dip in chocolate if desired.

Website: triciasimpson.com

Instagram: @triciasimpson_Author