Easter weekend festivities around the state

Draper’s Easter Egg Hunt at Galena Hills Park in Draper is back, and re-imagined in a COVID-safe manner! It starts at 10:00 a.m. sharp at Galena Park on Saturday, April 3, 2021 (and there is NO drive-thru component). Children will be divided into age groups. Allow yourself time to find your child’s age group. Adults may not pick up eggs or enter the circles. There’s a limit of ten eggs per child. Please bring your own basket. Consider using Bangerter to avoid traffic on 12300 South. This free event is limited to Draper city residents.

Saturday, April 3rd

10 am – 12 pm

www.draperutah.gov/931/Easter-Egg-Hunt



It’s the 42nd Annual St. George Art Festival at the St. George Town Square! They’re also offering a virtual event alongside the in-person festival so that audience members that cannot safely participate may do so online. April 2-3, 2021. The St. George Art Festival began in 1980, showcasing the many artists who call St. George their home. Since then it has expanded to include over 110 artists juried from hundreds of entries from throughout the United States. Festival goers enjoy thousands of original works of art, live entertainment on two stages, a vibrant children’s area, and foods of all kinds. Over 30,000 residents and visitors from around the West converge in the beautiful town of St. George on Easter weekend, one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The festival is set in the beautiful Town Square with its carousel, fountains and water features, flower gardens, and historic buildings. The Art Festival is known for consistently outstanding artwork, and treating artists as special guests. The St. George Art Festival is produced by the City of St. George Leisure Services Department. The St. George Art Festival will be located in its entirety in the Historic Town Square. All booths will be located on grass with either a north or south exposure. Town Square is located in the center of the historic district in St. George. The park has multiple water features including a splash pad and a waterfall / river, a collection of bronze statuary, and the St. George Carousel. We cannot completely mitigate the risks involved with in-person events, so please make your own informed decision when it comes to attendance. If you are sick or exhibiting any symptoms, please stay home. Be courteous. Mask up. Please do not crowd in any one space. If there are many people in one booth, wait to enter or come back at a different time. Please use the many hand sanitizing and washing stations that will be placed all throughout the festival. Please properly distance yourself when removing masks to eat or drink. Friday, April 2 from 10 am – 6 pm Saturday, April 3 from 10 am – 6 pm

www.sgartfestival.com/



Black Benetar’s Black Magic Cabaret is a virtual event by Utah Presents. In partnership with the College of Social Work and University of Utah Pride Week, Black Benatar’s Black Magic Cabaret is an eclectic theater spectacle that fuses elements of local performance, magic, and drag performance to bring audiences on a journey through race and cultural allyship in the U.S. As the Ringleader of the ensemble’s circus, Black Benatar commands the stage and acts as the “straight man” to the comedic interludes of her companion, Wyatt Allai, all while showcasing the talents of local performers telling their stories of being queer, black, or other, in the U.S. right now. $30 general public. Youth 18 and under $10. U of U students $5 (purchase at box office w/ U ID). Non-U students $10 (purchase at box office w/ school ID). U staff/faculty save 10% (purchase at box office w/ U ID.) The link to view the performance will be emailed to all ticket holders on Apr 1 at 4PM MT and again on Apr 2 at 7PM MT. If you do not receive the link, please email darby.mest@utah.edu or brooke.day@utah.edu

*Ticket prices subject to change

Friday Apr 2 @ 7:30 pm www.utahpresents.org/events/black-benatars-black-magic-cabaret/



2021 Cedar City Easter Egg Drive Through 2021 Cedar City Easter Egg Drive Through. 34th annual year, held in the Cedar City Veterans Park/Baseball Fields and begins at 10:00 am. Kids bring your parents and you get to stay in the car and be the parade! Local groups and organizations will be on the sideline cheering you on; all appropriately socially distanced of course! Admission is free. A great way to celebrate and you get to be the float, dress up, decorate your car or just come down for your very own treat and you don’t even have to get out of your car. 407 W 275 N, Cedar City Saturday, April 3

10 am – 12 pm

www.nowplayingutah.com/event/2021-cedar-city-easter-egg-drive-thru/

2021 Riverton Bunny Hop! Come enjoy a new Easter tradition with the kiddos at the Riverton Bunny Hop! Families make their way around Riverton City Park visiting stations with punch cards to get candy or prizes and to participate in fun Easter activities. Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny will be in attendance for a quick visit and photo with the kids. Families may arrive anytime between 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and begin their participation at any station. Punch cards will be turned in for a grand prize drawing! When: Saturday, April 3, 2021

Where: Riverton City Park, 1452 W 12600 S, Riverton, Utah 84065

Time: 10 a.m. – Noon (Arrive by 11:30 a.m.)

Ages: 12 & younger https://www.nowplayingutah.com/event/2021-riverton-bunny-hop/





The 2021 Spring Extravaganza is happening at the Zermatt resort. Hop into Easter with a 2021 twist, this year they’re bringing the Easter Extravaganza celebration back to Zermatt Resort with a five station, COVID-friendly Easter Egg hunt featuring Easter Baskets, food stations, a surprise prize, and of course Easter Eggs! This event features: An Easter Egg Basket, Italian Soda, Popcorn, Cookie Decorating, Souvenir Photo, and Other Goodies. Saturday, Apr 3, 2021 from 11:00 am – 03:00 pm $28.80* – Single Ticket

$93.60* – Family of Four (limited to one family souvenir Photo) Zermatt resort 784 West Resort Drive, Midway, UT 84049

https://zermattutahevents.ticketspice.com/zermatt-spring-extravaganza





The 11th annual (virtual) SLUG mag bunny hop happens on Easter Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4, KUAA 99.9 FM will host New City Movement’s 11th Annual ‘Bunny Hop,’ in association with SLUG Magazine, Garage on Beck, FICE Gallery, and Randy’s Records. The socially distanced celebration will feature community DJs with a Saturday night pre-party leading into a day-long Easter Sunday music marathon helping to raise awareness of local non-profits through music. Listeners are encouraged to take a field day with friends or plan a silent headphone disco. Anyone can tune in Saturday night from 8 PM-Midnight, and all-day Easter Sunday from Noon to 10 PM on 99.9 FM or streaming online at KUAAFM.org

Date(s) are Saturday, April 3, and Sunday, April 4, 2021

Location: (Virtual Event) on KUAA 99.9 FM

Event Hours: Saturday, 8 PM–Midnight, and Sunday, Noon–10 PM DJs:

Johnny Peppinger

Nix Beat

Soulpause

Concise Kilgore

Stakx

Flash & Flare

TK

Bo York

AleAngel

Black Vinyl

Connor Estes https://www.slugmag.com/