Easter traditions and treats with Fun, Love, and Family!

Adriana Hanzon with Fun, Love, and Family is a mom of five, originally from Chile! We talk family traditions, Easter traditions, and easy-to-make Easter treats for kids! A believer in developing family traditions to strengthen family relationships and build strong and happier families, family traditions have helped Adriana’s family.

She tells us communication is strengthened with dinner time questions, and bedtime stories. We’re reminded to have fun together through activities by doing things together (they’re a hockey family), by making special treats or meals together, going on individual dates (one-on-one), celebrating holidays, cultural holidays, Friday movie nights, acts of service, special and spontaneous outings, learning about fun foods and treats to celebrate those holidays. Adriana loves doing after school snacks and party/holiday snacks/crafts.

With Easter coming, Adriana shows us easy and fun ideas to do with our kids! Be sure to check out that clip below, and follow along!

Activities: Egg dying, pancake egg decorating

Plastic eggs:

*snacks inside eggs

*you can also use the dinner questions inside plastic eggs, set them on everyone’s plate at dinner time. Everyone opens one and answers the question

*At Easter dinner we do an Easter egg activity in which inside plastic eggs there is a prop and a short message about Easter

Snacks:

Bunny butt pancakes

Strawberry chocolate carrots

Mini brownie bird’s nest with chocolate eggs/jelly beans

Kabobs with fruit and peeps

Cupcakes with bunny ears and eyes

Adriana’s blog is about strengthening families through fun activities and traditions. She provides mom hacks and tips to make parenting more enjoyable and less stressful. She loves to learn from other parents, and share her wisdom as well! Find her at:

Instagram @Funloveandfamily

Facebook @Funloveandfamily

Pinterest @Funloveandfamily