Kimmy Ashworth from Sugar Cookies By Kim joined us in the studio to get into the Easter spirit. She showed viewers how to decorate easter egg cookies

Start with a blank cookie, outline and fill it in. Use different colors of icing and make horizontal stripes across the cookie. Use your scribe tool and drag the lines up and down to make fun designs on your cookie. This is a wet on wet technique and super easy for anyone!

Connect with Kimmy @sugarcookiesbykim on Instagram!