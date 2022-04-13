Have you been on the hunt for sweet, crunchy, delicious snacks that fit into any dietary restriction? No need to look far. Lonny James, CEO & Founder of Bunny James joined hour one of GTU to share information about this local gifting company. Bunny James creates gift boxes for people with specialty eating styles and allergies. With over 70 different types of alternatives to choose from, customers can always count on Bunny James boxes.

James started Bunny James in the comfort of his apartment, and now ships over 200,000 orders per year! Bunny James offers vegan boxes, keto, gluten-free, dairy-free, allergen-friendly, and more! Customers of all ages love Bunny James snacks.

Bunny James ships orders internationally as well. Make sure to get an Easter box before they are gone! Use code “Goodthings” at BunnyJames.com for 20% off your order.

