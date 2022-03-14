No need to travel to the coast for an East Coast style bagel. Cheryl Mignone, Owner of Cheryl’s Bagels joined hour one of GTU to share that there are real east coast bagels here in Utah!

Mignone from Cheryl’s Bagels moved to Utah from New Jersey two years ago. East Coast style bags are prepared differently than the average bagel. Mignone is creating a way for Utahns to explore the taste of the East. Mignone is excited to announce she will be opening a storefront in Ogden this Summer.

Mignone brought a huge variety of bagels onto the show, poppyseed, sesame, onion, garlic, salt, plain, and everything seasoning! Migone also makes all of the cream cheese spreads, ranging from cinnamon raisin, honey, nova lox, honey walnut, green olive, strawberry, scallion, cheddar jalapeno, and cinnamon sugar!

Use code “GTUBAGELS” for 10% off at Cheryl’s Bagels

Website: www.cherylsbagels.com

Instagram: @cherylsbagels

FaceBook: @cherylsbagels