Easing 1st day back-to-school jitters

Surae is back from vacation after seeing her family for the first time since the pandemic. Hosts shared their back-to-school pictures. If you need some encouraging phrases to tell your kids we have a few:

Encouraging Phrases to Tell Your Kids

“You’re capable of anything you set your mind to.”

“You don’t have to be the best at everything; you just need to try your best.”

“It’s about the journey, not just the destination.

“Treat others how you want to be treated.”

“Don’t let your peers’ actions affect how you feel about yourself.”

“Every mistake is a lesson.”

“I believe in you and I support you.”

“Magic happens outside of your comfort zone.”

“I can’t wait to hear about your day.”

“Be yourself.”

Also, if your children have the jitters going back to school try these calming tips:

Tips To Calming First-Day Jitters

Talk about feelings. Go over the class list. Run through the day. Practice first-day conversations. Talk about the teacher. Talk about school support.

We are getting the first look at season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt lake City. It’s full of real life drama. There are accusations and federal indictments, cat fights, parties and so much more. The second season premieres Sept. 12th on Bravo.

The hit Disney movie Cruella is expecting a sequel and the return of Emma Stone.

Hosts talked about owning your toxic behavior. Instead of always thinking someone else is to blame and thinking you are the victim ask if you had any part of being toxic. You might ask an ponder these points: Understand who you’ve been a toxic person for and own your toxic behavior.