SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Transitioning to middle school can be a nerve-wracking experience for many students, but Mindy Robison, Principal of Midvale Middle and a former elementary school principal, is changing the narrative. Canyons District is introducing a transformative solution – a comprehensive half-day Middle School Orientation that aims to alleviate the anxieties often associated with the first day of junior high. Robison sheds light on this initiative and shares valuable insights to empower both students and parents.

Middle School Orientation serves as a crucial bridge between elementary and middle school for students aged 11 to 14. Recognizing the significant differences in size and maturity among sixth to eighth graders, the orientation offers a tailored introduction to the new environment. Through a condensed schedule of classes, students can explore their future surroundings, become familiar with their classrooms, and even conquer the challenging feat of opening lockers. Mini lessons address common concerns, and practical experiences like finding the cafeteria ensure a smoother transition.

For parents seeking to support their children’s journey, Robison offers valuable advice. Encouraging a positive attitude at home lays the foundation for a confident start. Reminding students that everyone feels nervous on the first day and emphasizing the exciting opportunities that middle school presents can make a significant impact. Robison also stresses the importance of arriving early on the first day to reduce stress and allowing time for relaxation before class.

Middle school offers an array of appealing aspects for incoming students. The prospect of having different teachers for core subjects, exploring elective classes, enjoying a wider range of lunch options, and engaging in various after-school activities fosters enthusiasm among students. Robison’s insights remind us that with preparation, positivity, and an open mindset, the first day of middle school can be a gateway to exciting opportunities and growth.